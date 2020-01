By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 7 (220½) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Boston at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Portland at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Houston COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TOWSON 5½ Drexel Louisiana Tech 6 at UTSA at SIENA 8 St. Peter’s at YOUNGSTOWN ST 3 Oakland Delaware 2½ at JAMES MADISON at WILLIAM & MARY 12 UNC-Wilmington at MICHIGAN 4 Purdue Coll. Of Charleston 8 at ELON at CLEVELAND ST 1 Detroit Tennessee State 3 at UT MARTIN at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 10 Louisiana-Monroe Austin Peay 7½ at TENNESSEE TECH at MOREHEAD STATE 10 SIU-Edwardsville at GEORGIA ST 10½ Louisiana-Lafayette at TROY OFF UALR at WICHITA ST 4 Memphis E. Illinois 5 at EASTERN KENTUCKY Marshall 5 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE FAU 1 at RICE at ORAL ROBERTS 2½ N. Dakota St at SOUTH ALABAMA 5½ Arkansas St at NORTH TEXAS 7½ FIU W Kentucky 1 at UAB at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 4 Appalachian St at NORTHEASTERN 4 Hofstra at TEXAS STATE 4 Coastal Carolina at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 1 Umkc Belmont 13 at SE MISSOURI at OREGON 3 Arizona at STANFORD 1 Washington Murray State 3½ at JACKSONVILLE ST at UTEP 10 Southern Miss S. Utah 5 at IDAHO STATE N. Colorado 3½ at WEBER STATE at MICHIGAN ST 12 Minnesota at NEW MEXICO ST 30 Chicago State at EASTERN WASHINGTON 6½ Montana Montana St 3 at IDAHO at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ Santa Clara Hawaii 6 at CAL ST.-FULLERTON at UC DAVIS 2½ UC Riverside Gonzaga 15½ at SAN DIEGO at SACRAMENTO ST 5 N. Arizona at CALIFORNIA PK Washington St at OREGON ST 5 Arizona St at SAINT MARY’S CA 5 BYU National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF Arizona OFF at FLORIDA -140 Vancouver +130 at MONTREAL -125 Edmonton +115 at BOSTON OFF Winnipeg OFF at NY RANGERS -150 New Jersey +140 at ST. LOUIS -200 Buffalo +180 Nashville -137 at CHICAGO +127 at CALGARY -145 Minnesota +135 at VEGAS -272 Los Angeles +242 Dallas -134 at ANAHEIM +124 at SAN JOSE -117 Columbus +107 College Football Championship Game At New Orleans Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

LSU(-4½)-5½Clemson

NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 8 7 (44) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (47) Tennessee Sunday at KANSAS CITY 7 9½ (51) Houston at GREEN BAY 3½ 4 (47) Seattle

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.