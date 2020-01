By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 1 (237) at WASHINGTON Miami 3½ (217½) at BROOKLYN at MEMPHIS 1 (230½) San Antonio New Orleans 4 (228½) at NEW YORK Indiana 2½ (213½) at CHICAGO at DALLAS 2½ (223½) LA Lakers at UTAH 12 (211½) Charlotte at PHOENIX 3 (216½) Orlando Milwaukee 9 (224) at SACRAMENTO at LA CLIPPERS 13½ (221½) Golden State COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Pennsylvania 1 at PRINCETON N. Kentucky 1 at ILL.-CHICAGO at QUINNIPIAC 8 Niagara at RIDER 6 Iona at FAIRFIELD 2 Manhattan at MONMOUTH 4½ Canisius Wright St 10 at IUPUI Buffalo 1½ at MIAMI (OHIO) Maryland 1½ at IOWA Butler 1½ at PROVIDENCE at AKRON 3 Ball St National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -192 Arizona +177 Ottawa -116 at DETROIT +106 at COLORADO -150 Pittsburgh +140 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At New Orleans LSU (-4½) -5½ NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 8 7 (44) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 9½ 10 (47) Tennessee Sunday at KANSAS CITY 7 9½ (51) Houston at GREEN BAY 3½ 4½ (47) Seattle

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.