By The Associated Press

NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Miami at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Utah at BROOKLYN 6 (231½) Atlanta at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Golden State at TORONTO OFF (OFF) San Antonio at DENVER 1½ (221) LA Clippers at PHOENIX 8 (219½) Charlotte COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan St 3 at PURDUE Wichita St 2 at UCONN at MINNESOTA 1½ Michigan at ST. PETER’S 2½ Canisius at IONA 8½ Niagara Rider 8 at MARIST N. Kentucky 6½ at IUPUI at MANHATTAN 1½ Siena at QUINNIPIAC 2 Monmouth Memphis 3 at SOUTH FLORIDA Wright St 6 at ILL.-CHICAGO at COLORADO 10 Utah at MIAMI 3½ Pittsburgh Arizona 4½ at OREGON ST National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Nashville -120 at WINNIPEG +110 at MINNESOTA OFF Vancouver OFF Buffalo -132 at DETROIT +122 at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF Toronto -118 at FLORIDA +108 at NEW JERSEY OFF Tampa Bay OFF College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At New Orleans Lsu (-4½) -5½ NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7 10 (51½) Houston at GREEN BAY 3½ 4 (45½) Seattle

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.