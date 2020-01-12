Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

January 12, 2020
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at BOSTON (215½) Chicago
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Charlotte
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Orlando
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Cleveland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MONTANA 5 Portland State
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -136 Carolina +126
Boston -130 at PHILADELPHIA +120
NY Islanders -124 at NY RANGERS +114
at MONTREAL -111 Calgary +101
at ST. LOUIS -214 Anaheim +194
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Championship Game At New Orleans Lsu (-4½) -5½

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

