NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at DETROIT OFF (OFF) New Orleans at BOSTON 9½ (215½) Chicago at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Charlotte at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Orlando at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Cleveland COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MONTANA 5 Portland State National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -136 Carolina +126 Boston -130 at PHILADELPHIA +120 NY Islanders -124 at NY RANGERS +114 at MONTREAL -111 Calgary +101 at ST. LOUIS -214 Anaheim +194 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At New Orleans Lsu (-4½) -5½ NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (45) Green Bay at KANSAS CITY 7½ 7½ (51½) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.