NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 2 (213) Philadelphia at DETROIT 1 (226½) New Orleans at BOSTON 10 (215½) Chicago Oklahoma City 2½ (219½) at MINNESOTA at PORTLAND 9½ (216) Charlotte at SACRAMENTO 2 (210) Orlando at LA LAKERS 14 (219½) Cleveland COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MONTANA 7 Portland State National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -135 Carolina +125 Boston -131 at PHILADELPHIA +121 NY Islanders -125 at NY RANGERS +115 at MONTREAL -105 Calgary -105 at ST. LOUIS -220 Anaheim +200 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At New Orleans Lsu (-4½) -5 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (45) Green Bay at KANSAS CITY 7½ 7½ (52) Tennessee

