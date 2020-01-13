Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

January 13, 2020 11:42 am
 
< a min read
      
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 2 (213) Philadelphia
at DETROIT 1 (226½) New Orleans
at BOSTON 10 (215½) Chicago
Oklahoma City (219½) at MINNESOTA
at PORTLAND (216) Charlotte
at SACRAMENTO 2 (210) Orlando
at LA LAKERS 14 (219½) Cleveland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MONTANA 7 Portland State
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -135 Carolina +125
Boston -131 at PHILADELPHIA +121
NY Islanders -125 at NY RANGERS +115
at MONTREAL -105 Calgary -105
at ST. LOUIS -220 Anaheim +200
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Championship Game At New Orleans Lsu (-4½) -5
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (45) Green Bay
at KANSAS CITY (52) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

