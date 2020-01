By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 7½ (218) Brooklyn at BOSTON 9½ (218) Detroit at MIAMI 5 (222) San Antonio at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Indiana at OKLAHOMA CITY 2 (213½) Toronto at CHICAGO 4½ (227) Washington at DENVER 12½ (210½) Charlotte at HOUSTON 8½ (236) Portland at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Dallas at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Orlando COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BUTLER 6 Seton Hall Kentucky 6 at SOUTH CAROLINA at SYRACUSE OFF Boston College at ST. BONAVENTURE 6 UMass at GEORGETOWN 1 Creighton at FLORIDA ST 6½ Virginia at NC STATE OFF Miami at RUTGERS 3 Indiana George Mason 1½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at DUQUESNE OFF Fordham at MERCER 5 Vmi at FURMAN 11 W. Carolina at E TENNESSEE ST 17 Samford Nc Greensboro 11 at THE CITADEL at INDIANA ST OFF Evansville at FAIRFIELD 3½ St. Peter’s at GEORGIA 2½ Tennessee Wofford 1½ at CHATTANOOGA Tulsa 2½ at EAST CAROLINA Rhode Island 8 at ST. JOSEPH’S at OKLAHOMA ST 3 Texas at BAYLOR 10 Iowa St at MARQUETTE 3 Xavier at MISSOURI ST 1½ Bradley at N. IOWA 11 Valparaiso at N. DAKOTA ST 6 South Dakota at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 8 North Dakota at PROVIDENCE 4½ St. John’s at GEORGIA TECH 2½ Notre Dame at ARKANSAS 15 Vanderbilt at HOUSTON 8 SMU Wichita St 4 at TEMPLE at MINNESOTA 3 Penn St at COLORADO ST 3 New Mexico Boise St 1 at AIR FORCE at UTEP 5½ UTSA Auburn 3½ at ALABAMA Stanford 2 at UCLA UC Irvine 7½ at CAL ST.-FULLERTON at UNLV 14 San Jose St National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -165 Chicago +155 at ST. LOUIS -173 Philadelphia +161 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7½ (45) Green Bay at KANSAS CITY 7½ 7½ (52½) Tennessee

