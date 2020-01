By The Associated Press

NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) LA Clippers Milwaukee 8½ (232) at BROOKLYN at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Phoenix Detroit 2 (227) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 3½ (220) at NEW YORK at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Toronto at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Cleveland at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) LA Lakers Orlando 4 (211½) at GOLDEN STATE at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Portland at UTAH 9½ (222½) Sacramento COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Penn St PK Ohio State Seton Hall 4½ at ST. JOHN’S Florida St 6½ at MIAMI at PITTSBURGH OFF North Carolina at VIRGINIA TECH 4 Syracuse Baylor 4½ at OKLAHOMA ST Ill.-Chicago 2½ at IUPUI at VILLANOVA 9½ UCONN at RHODE ISLAND 11 La Salle at GREEN BAY 7 Detroit at TEXAS A&M 1½ South Carolina Oral Roberts 2 at IPFW Butler 4½ at DEPAUL at BALL ST 9½ Miami (Ohio) at VMI 3 The Citadel Cs Bakersfield 17 at CHICAGO STATE at FLORIDA 2½ Auburn at HARVARD OFF Dartmouth at NC STATE 6½ Clemson at PENNSYLVANIA 10 St. Joseph’s at CENT. MICHIGAN OFF Buffalo at E. MICHIGAN 1 Ohio at EVANSVILLE OFF Missouri St at COASTAL CAROLINA 8 Arkansas St at GEORGETOWN 4 Marquette West Virginia 6½ at KANSAS ST at OKLAHOMA 4½ TCU Kansas 6 at TEXAS at MARYLAND 5 Purdue at DELAWARE 11 Elon William & Mary 3 at DREXEL at TOWSON 7 James Madison at TULANE 1 Tulsa at AKRON 5½ Toledo at VA COMMONWEALTH 7½ St. Bonaventure at ARIZONA 6 Colorado Richmond 1½ at GEORGE MASON at N. DAKOTA ST 7½ North Dakota Nebraska-Omaha 5 at DENVER at SOUTHERN MISS 1 Rice Georgia St 6½ at TROY Texas-Arlington 4½ at LOUISIANA-MONROE at SAMFORD 2 Mercer at S. UTAH 5 Sacramento St at ALABAMA 5½ Missouri Oregon 1 at WASHINGTON at SAN FRANCISCO 11 Loyola Marymount at N. COLORADO 10½ N. Arizona Oregon St 4½ at WASHINGTON ST at SOUTH ALABAMA 2 Georgia Southern at UTAH VALLEY 3½ UT Rio Grande Valley Saint Mary’s CA 6½ at PEPPERDINE Kent St 5 at W. MICHIGAN Colorado St 1 at AIR FORCE at UTSA 1½ UTEP at FAU 5 UAB at WICHITA ST 4 Houston at TEXAS TECH OFF Iowa St at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 4 Hofstra at ARKANSAS 1 Kentucky at BOWLING GREEN 7 N. Illinois at E. ILLINOIS 12½ Tennessee Tech at QUINNIPIAC 5½ St. Peter’s at APPALACHIAN ST 1½ UALR at UMASS 6 George Washington Jacksonville St 3 at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE at CREIGHTON 5½ Providence at W KENTUCKY OFF Charlotte at ILLINOIS 12 Northwestern Austin Peay 5 at UT MARTIN at LOUISIANA TECH 7 North Texas Murray State 10½ at SE MISSOURI at BELMONT 15½ Morehead State at TENNESSEE STATE 10½ Eastern Kentucky Fresno St 4½ at WYOMING at UCF 4 South Florida Tennessee 5 at VANDERBILT at UNLV 3 New Mexico at BRADLEY PK N. Iowa at CS NORTHRIDGE 4 Uc Davis Eastern Washington 1 at MONTANA ST at DUKE 8 Louisville at SOUTHERN CAL 1½ Stanford at N. KENTUCKY 13 Cleveland St Indiana 6½ at NEBRASKA E Tennessee St 4½ at W. CAROLINA at NC GREENSBORO 9½ Chattanooga at MANHATTAN OFF Monmouth at FIU 9 Middle Tennessee at MARSHALL 4½ Old Dominion at WRIGHT ST 11 Youngstown St at COLUMBIA 4½ Cornell at MILWAUKEE 1½ Oakland Northeastern 9 at UNC-WILMINGTON at LONG BEACH ST 2½ Cal St.-Fullerton at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE OFF Texas State Virginia 1 at GEORGIA TECH at SMU 5½ Temple at UMKC OFF Grand Canyon at MISSISSIPPI OFF LSU at VALPARAISO PK Indiana St at SAN DIEGO ST 13½ Nevada at MISSISSIPPI ST 5½ Georgia at ARIZONA ST 6 Utah at MONTANA 13 Idaho at SANTA CLARA 4 Pacific at PORTLAND PK San Diego at UC IRVINE 11½ UC Riverside New Mexico St 6 at SEATTLE U at GONZAGA 13 BYU Utah St 2½ at BOISE ST at PORTLAND STATE 9 Idaho State at HAWAII 1 UC Santa Barbara National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -116 at NY ISLANDERS +106 at EDMONTON -126 Arizona +116 at COLORADO -140 St. Louis +130 Calgary -154 at OTTAWA +144 at PHILADELPHIA -167 Los Angeles +157 Vegas -125 at MONTREAL +115 at TORONTO -208 Chicago +188 at DETROIT OFF Florida OFF at COLUMBUS -187 New Jersey +172 at NASHVILLE -185 Buffalo +170 Dallas -116 at MINNESOTA +106 at VANCOUVER -160 San Jose +150 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7½ (46½) Green Bay at KANSAS CITY 7½ 7 (53) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

