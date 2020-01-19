Listen Live Sports

January 19, 2020 10:24 pm
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 1 (233) Detroit
Toronto 8 (231) at ATLANTA
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at MIAMI 5 (222½) Sacramento
at MILWAUKEE 14½ (225½) Chicago
at CLEVELAND (221) New York
Orlando 4 (207½) at CHARLOTTE
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at HOUSTON (229) Oklahoma City
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at MINNESOTA (219) Denver
at UTAH 7 (217) Indiana
at PHOENIX (228) San Antonio
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Golden State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at OLD DOMINION Charlotte
at VIRGINIA NC State
at WEST VIRGINIA OFF Texas
at NORTH TEXAS 10½ Rice
at BAYLOR 11 Oklahoma
at PORTLAND STATE 5 Weber State
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at COLORADO -290 Detroit +260
at MINNESOTA -113 Florida +103
NFL
Super Bowl – Sun Feb 2
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 1 1 (53) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

