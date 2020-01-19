|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|1
|(233)
|Detroit
|Toronto
|8
|(231)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at MIAMI
|5
|(222½)
|Sacramento
|at MILWAUKEE
|14½
|(225½)
|Chicago
|at CLEVELAND
|1½
|(221)
|New
|York
|Orlando
|4
|(207½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at HOUSTON
|6½
|(229)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at MINNESOTA
|2½
|(219)
|Denver
|at UTAH
|7
|(217)
|Indiana
|at PHOENIX
|4½
|(228)
|San
|Antonio
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at OLD DOMINION
|3½
|Charlotte
|at VIRGINIA
|2½
|NC
|State
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|OFF
|Texas
|at NORTH TEXAS
|10½
|Rice
|at BAYLOR
|11
|Oklahoma
|at PORTLAND STATE
|5
|Weber
|State
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at COLORADO
|-290
|Detroit
|+260
|at MINNESOTA
|-113
|Florida
|+103
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sun Feb 2
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|(53)
|San
|Francisco
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
