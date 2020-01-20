Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

January 20, 2020 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
      
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VILLANOVA Butler
at KANSAS 17 Kansas St
at PURDUE 7 Illinois
Maryland at NORTHWESTERN
Akron 5 at MIAMI (OHIO)
at LSU 3 Florida
at KENTUCKY 10½ Georgia
at KENT ST 10 N. Illinois
Wichita St 4 at SOUTH FLORIDA
at BOWLING GREEN 7 E. Michigan
at BUFFALO 10 W. Michigan
Toledo at OHIO
Texas Tech at TCU
at IOWA ST 5 Oklahoma St
at CLEMSON Wake Forest
Va Commonwealth 11½ at ST. JOSEPH’S
at DUKE 18½ Miami
at MARQUETTE 9 St. John’s
at WISCONSIN 15 Nebraska
at TENNESSEE Mississippi
at MISSOURI Texas A&M
at NEW MEXICO 12½ San Jose St
at UTAH ST 11½ Air Force
at SAN DIEGO ST 23 Wyoming
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -170 Winnipeg +158
NY Islanders -116 at NY RANGERS +106
at BOSTON -145 Vegas +135
Pittsburgh -139 at PHILADELPHIA +129
at CHICAGO OFF Florida OFF
NFL
Super Bowl – Sun Feb 2
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 1 1 (54) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OSD Correspondence Excellence Award presented to Army

Today in History

1950: State Dept. employee guilty of perjury in anti-communist case