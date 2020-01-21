Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

January 21, 2020 11:37 am
 
< a min read
      
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS (232½) LA Clippers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VILLANOVA Butler
at KANSAS 16 Kansas St
at PURDUE 6 Illinois
Maryland at NORTHWESTERN
Akron at MIAMI (OHIO)
at LSU Florida
at KENTUCKY 11½ Georgia
at KENT ST N. Illinois
Wichita St at SOUTH FLORIDA
at BOWLING GREEN E. Michigan
at BUFFALO 10 W. Michigan
Toledo 2 at OHIO
Texas Tech 3 at TCU
at IOWA ST 6 Oklahoma St
at CLEMSON 9 Wake Forest
Va Commonwealth 11½ at ST. JOSEPH’S
at DUKE 18 Miami
at MARQUETTE 8 St. John’s
at WISCONSIN 15 Nebraska
at TENNESSEE Mississippi
at MISSOURI 10 Texas A&M
at NEW MEXICO 11½ San Jose St
at UTAH ST 13 Air Force
at SAN DIEGO ST 23 Wyoming
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -178 Winnipeg +166
at NY RANGERS -105 NY Islanders -105
at BOSTON -145 Vegas +135
Pittsburgh -128 at PHILADELPHIA +118
at CHICAGO -115 Florida +105
NFL
Super Bowl – Sun Feb 2
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 1 1 (54) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate