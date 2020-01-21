|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|1½
|(232½)
|LA
|Clippers
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at VILLANOVA
|3½
|Butler
|at KANSAS
|16
|Kansas
|St
|at PURDUE
|6
|Illinois
|Maryland
|7½
|at
|NORTHWESTERN
|Akron
|4½
|at
|MIAMI
|(OHIO)
|at LSU
|2½
|Florida
|at KENTUCKY
|11½
|Georgia
|at KENT ST
|9½
|N.
|Illinois
|Wichita St
|4½
|at
|SOUTH
|FLORIDA
|at BOWLING GREEN
|8½
|E.
|Michigan
|at BUFFALO
|10
|W.
|Michigan
|Toledo
|2
|at
|OHIO
|Texas Tech
|3
|at
|TCU
|at IOWA ST
|6
|Oklahoma
|St
|at CLEMSON
|9
|Wake
|Forest
|Va Commonwealth
|11½
|at
|ST.
|JOSEPH’S
|at DUKE
|18
|Miami
|at MARQUETTE
|8
|St.
|John’s
|at WISCONSIN
|15
|Nebraska
|at TENNESSEE
|6½
|Mississippi
|at MISSOURI
|10
|Texas
|A&M
|at NEW MEXICO
|11½
|San
|Jose
|St
|at UTAH ST
|13
|Air
|Force
|at SAN DIEGO ST
|23
|Wyoming
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-178
|Winnipeg
|+166
|at NY RANGERS
|-105
|NY
|Islanders
|-105
|at BOSTON
|-145
|Vegas
|+135
|Pittsburgh
|-128
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+118
|at CHICAGO
|-115
|Florida
|+105
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sun Feb 2
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|(54)
|San
|Francisco
