NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 1½ (222) Sacramento at ORLANDO 1½ (209) Oklahoma City at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Washington LA Lakers 10 (224) at NEW YORK at TORONTO 6 (218½) Philadelphia at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at BOSTON 7 (233) Memphis at NEW ORLEANS 3½ (236) San Antonio at HOUSTON 8½ (228½) Denver at CHICAGO PK (219½) Minnesota at PHOENIX PK (221½) Indiana at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Utah COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 3 Georgetown at LOUISVILLE OFF Georgia Tech at NOTRE DAME 4 Syracuse at MICHIGAN 5½ Penn St at DAYTON 15½ St. Bonaventure at GEORGE MASON 6 UMass at DAVIDSON 2½ Saint Louis George Washington 1½ at FORDHAM at RICHMOND 10 La Salle at RHODE ISLAND 4 Duquesne at MISSISSIPPI ST 3½ Arkansas at FURMAN 17½ Samford W. Carolina 1½ at MERCER Drake 3½ at EVANSVILLE at MARSHALL 1½ W Kentucky Manhattan 4½ at MARIST at AUBURN 10½ South Carolina at CHATTANOOGA 9½ The Citadel at WOFFORD 11½ Vmi Cincinnati 2½ at TEMPLE at UALR OFF Troy at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 2½ N. Dakota St at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 5½ Indiana St at BRADLEY 11½ Illinois St at VIRGINIA TECH 8 North Carolina at SMU 14½ East Carolina at SETON HALL 10 Providence at DEPAUL 2 Creighton at PITTSBURGH 11 Boston College at IOWA 5 Rutgers N. Iowa 5½ at S. ILLINOIS at COLORADO ST 6 Fresno St Alabama 9½ at VANDERBILT Memphis 3½ at TULSA at UC SANTA BARBARA 9 CS Northridge at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 25 Chicago State UC Irvine 9½ at LONG BEACH ST at UC DAVIS 4½ Cal St.-Fullerton at NEVADA 4½ UNLV National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -156 Winnipeg +146 at MINNESOTA -245 Detroit +225 NFL Super Bowl – Sun Feb 2 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1 1 (54) San Francisco

