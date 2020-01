By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 1 (232) Washington at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Dallas COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HOFSTRA 6½ Delaware at OHIO STATE 7½ Minnesota at OLD DOMINION 5 FIU at WILLIAM & MARY 10 James Madison at CHARLOTTE 3½ FAU at NORTHEASTERN 9 Drexel at OAKLAND 4 Ill.-Chicago Towson 4½ at ELON at DETROIT 7 IUPUI at MURRAY STATE PK Belmont at YOUNGSTOWN ST 3½ Milwaukee Green Bay 2½ at CLEVELAND ST Louisiana Tech 10 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at NORTH DAKOTA 10 Denver at UAB OFF Southern Miss Washington 1 at UTAH at RICE OFF UTEP South Alabama 1½ at ARKANSAS ST at NORTH TEXAS 11 UTSA at SOUTH DAKOTA 7 IPFW at NEBRASKA-OMAHA 12½ W. Illinois at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 2 SE Missouri at E. ILLINOIS 8½ UT Martin Michigan St 4½ at INDIANA at JACKSONVILLE ST 10 Eastern Kentucky at MISSOURI ST OFF Valparaiso Morehead State 1½ at TENNESSEE TECH at AUSTIN PEAY 8½ Tennessee State at WEBER STATE 3 Montana St Montana 6 at IDAHO STATE at GRAND CANYON 2½ Seattle U at HOUSTON 9 UCONN at PACIFIC OFF BYU at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 7 Portland at CS BAKERSFIELD 6½ Utah Valley at SANTA CLARA 3½ Pepperdine at COLORADO 13 Washington St at UC RIVERSIDE 8½ Cal Poly at SACRAMENTO ST 4 Portland State at SAINT MARY’S CA 10 San Francisco at OREGON 9½ SOUTHERN CAL at OREGON ST 7½ UCLA NFL Super Bowl – Sun Feb 2 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1 1 (54) San Francisco

