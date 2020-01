By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 9½ (214½) Chicago at BROOKLYN 6½ (227½) Detroit Memphis 2½ (223) at NEW YORK Utah 5 (221) at SAN ANTONIO Oklahoma City 3 (222) at SACRAMENTO Houston 2 (237) at PORTLAND COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SETON HALL 9 Depaul at MICHIGAN ST 17 Northwestern at KENTUCKY 20½ Vanderbilt at E TENNESSEE ST 15 Mercer at FURMAN 15½ Vmi Wofford 8½ at THE CITADEL at UCONN 6 Temple Houston 13 at EAST CAROLINA Memphis 2 at UCF Dayton 8 at DUQUESNE St. Bonaventure 6 at FORDHAM at UMASS 6½ St. Joseph’s Davidson 4½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at NOTRE DAME 9½ Wake Forest at LSU 5½ Alabama Nc Greensboro 5½ at W. CAROLINA at N. IOWA 10 Missouri St at BRADLEY 5½ Valparaiso at INDIANA ST 3½ Drake at ST. PETER’S 1 Monmouth Chattanooga 3 at SAMFORD at ORAL ROBERTS 4½ South Dakota State Loyola of Chicago 4 at S. ILLINOIS at ILLINOIS ST 6½ Evansville Saint Louis 3 at LA SALLE at TEXAS TECH 2½ West Virginia at KANSAS ST 1 Oklahoma at TCU 4 Texas South Florida 1 at TULANE at ARKANSAS 7½ South Carolina at XAVIER 1½ Marquette at PENN ST 5½ Indiana at UTAH VALLEY PK California Baptist Baylor 4 at IOWA ST Louisville 12 at BOSTON COLLEGE San Diego St 11 at NEW MEXICO at COLORADO ST 4 Nevada at BOISE ST 15½ San Jose St Arizona St 2 at WASHINGTON ST National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -115 Toronto +105 at WASHINGTON -155 Nashville +145 at EDMONTON -119 Calgary +109 Arizona -118 at ANAHEIM +108 Tampa Bay -210 at LOS ANGELES +190 at SAN JOSE -110 Vancouver +100 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1 1 (54½) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.