NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 10 (220½) at CLEVELAND at WASHINGTON 3½ (227½) Charlotte Philadelphia 7½ (228) at ATLANTA at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Golden State at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Sacramento at DENVER 1½ (215½) Utah COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at YOUNGSTOWN ST 3½ Ill.-Chicago at FIU 2 Marshall at GEORGIA ST 7 South Alabama at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 11 Troy at MOREHEAD STATE 6 SE Missouri at CLEVELAND ST 5 IUPUI at TOWSON 11½ UNC-Wilmington W Kentucky 1½ at FAU Coll. Of Charleston 4 at JAMES MADISON at WILLIAM & MARY 2½ Northeastern Hofstra 6½ at ELON at UALR 6 Coastal Carolina at EASTERN KENTUCKY 3½ UT Martin at ILLINOIS 4½ Minnesota at LOUISIANA TECH 11 Charlotte at IPFW 2 North Dakota at TEXAS STATE 12½ Louisiana-Monroe Old Dominion 2½ at SOUTHERN MISS at MURRAY STATE 9 E. Illinois at ARKANSAS ST 2½ Appalachian St at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 1 Grand Canyon at UTSA 3½ UAB at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 12 Louisiana-Lafayette at MARYLAND 5½ Iowa at JACKSONVILLE ST 4½ Tennessee State at AUSTIN PEAY 17½ SIU-Edwardsville N. Dakota St 7 at W. ILLINOIS at BYU 13½ Pepperdine at NEW MEXICO ST 11½ Cs Bakersfield at N. COLORADO 13 Idaho State Oregon 11 at CALIFORNIA Arizona 3½ at WASHINGTON at S. UTAH 10 Weber State South Dakota 7 at DENVER Belmont 14½ at TENNESSEE TECH at UTEP 10½ Middle Tennessee at SOUTHERN CAL 8½ Utah UC Santa Barbara 1½ at CS NORTHRIDGE San Francisco 4½ at SAN DIEGO at SAINT MARY’S CA 20½ Portland UC Irvine 4½ at UC DAVIS Cal St.-Fullerton 1 at CAL POLY at PACIFIC 7½ Loyola Marymount at UC RIVERSIDE 7½ Long Beach St Montana 1 at PORTLAND STATE Gonzaga 17 at SANTA CLARA Colorado 5 at UCLA at STANFORD 7 Oregon St National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -106 Montreal -104 Nashville -138 at NEW JERSEY +128 at ARIZONA -174 Los Angeles +162 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1 1 (54½) San Francisco

