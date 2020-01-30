|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|4½
|(223)
|at
|DETROIT
|at BROOKLYN
|5
|(220½)
|Chicago
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|(241½)
|Memphis
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(222½)
|at
|PHOENIX
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at LA LAKERS
|12
|(230½)
|Portland
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Harvard
|1½
|at
|PENNSYLVANIA
|at KENT ST
|2½
|Akron
|at BUFFALO
|4½
|Bowling
|Green
|at YALE
|16½
|Columbia
|at IONA
|PK
|Siena
|at PRINCETON
|4½
|Dartmouth
|at NIAGARA
|6
|Marist
|at RIDER
|6½
|Fairfield
|at ST. PETER’S
|4
|Manhattan
|at BROWN
|10
|Cornell
|at CANISIUS
|4½
|Quinnipiac
|at RHODE ISLAND
|1
|Va
|Commonwealth
|N. Kentucky
|2½
|at
|GREEN
|BAY
|Wright St
|6½
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|at DETROIT
|2½
|Oakland
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-162
|Philadelphia
|+152
|at NY RANGERS
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Washington
|-177
|at
|OTTAWA
|+165
|at CAROLINA
|-141
|Vegas
|+131
|Boston
|-143
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+133
|St. Louis
|-125
|at
|EDMONTON
|+115
|Tampa Bay
|-190
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+175
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas City
|1
|1½
|(54½)
|San
|Francisco
