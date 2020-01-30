NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 4½ (223) at DETROIT at BROOKLYN 5 (220½) Chicago at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Dallas at NEW ORLEANS 4½ (241½) Memphis Oklahoma City 1 (222½) at PHOENIX at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Denver at LA LAKERS 12 (230½) Portland COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Harvard 1½ at PENNSYLVANIA at KENT ST 2½ Akron at BUFFALO 4½ Bowling Green at YALE 16½ Columbia at IONA PK Siena at PRINCETON 4½ Dartmouth at NIAGARA 6 Marist at RIDER 6½ Fairfield at ST. PETER’S 4 Manhattan at BROWN 10 Cornell at CANISIUS 4½ Quinnipiac at RHODE ISLAND 1 Va Commonwealth N. Kentucky 2½ at GREEN BAY Wright St 6½ at MILWAUKEE at DETROIT 2½ Oakland National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -162 Philadelphia +152 at NY RANGERS OFF Detroit OFF Washington -177 at OTTAWA +165 at CAROLINA -141 Vegas +131 Boston -143 at WINNIPEG +133 St. Louis -125 at EDMONTON +115 Tampa Bay -190 at ANAHEIM +175 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1 1½ (54½) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

