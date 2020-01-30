Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

January 30, 2020 5:27 pm
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto (223) at DETROIT
at BROOKLYN 5 (220½) Chicago
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS (241½) Memphis
Oklahoma City 1 (222½) at PHOENIX
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Denver
at LA LAKERS 12 (230½) Portland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Harvard at PENNSYLVANIA
at KENT ST Akron
at BUFFALO Bowling Green
at YALE 16½ Columbia
at IONA PK Siena
at PRINCETON Dartmouth
at NIAGARA 6 Marist
at RIDER Fairfield
at ST. PETER’S 4 Manhattan
at BROWN 10 Cornell
at CANISIUS Quinnipiac
at RHODE ISLAND 1 Va Commonwealth
N. Kentucky at GREEN BAY
Wright St at MILWAUKEE
at DETROIT Oakland
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -162 Philadelphia +152
at NY RANGERS OFF Detroit OFF
Washington -177 at OTTAWA +165
at CAROLINA -141 Vegas +131
Boston -143 at WINNIPEG +133
St. Louis -125 at EDMONTON +115
Tampa Bay -190 at ANAHEIM +175
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 1 (54½) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

