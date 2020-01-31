Listen Live Sports

NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto 5 (223) at DETROIT
at BROOKLYN (223) Chicago
at HOUSTON 9 (235) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS 6 (241) Memphis
Oklahoma City 1 (222½) at PHOENIX
at MILWAUKEE 10½ (224) Denver
at LA LAKERS 12½ (229½) Portland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Harvard 1 at PENNSYLVANIA
at KENT ST 2 Akron
at BUFFALO Bowling Green
at YALE 14 Columbia
at IONA 1 Siena
at PRINCETON 6 Dartmouth
at NIAGARA 6 Marist
at RIDER Fairfield
at ST. PETER’S 3 Manhattan
at BROWN 7 Cornell
at CANISIUS 4 Quinnipiac
Va Commonwealth 1 at RHODE ISLAND
N. Kentucky 2 at GREEN BAY
Wright St at MILWAUKEE
at DETROIT 2 Oakland
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -168 Philadelphia +158
at NY RANGERS -204 Detroit +184
Washington -187 at OTTAWA +172
at CAROLINA -137 Vegas +127
Boston -165 at WINNIPEG +155
St. Louis -132 at EDMONTON +122
Tampa Bay -192 at ANAHEIM +177
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 1 (54½) San Francisco

