NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 5 (223) at DETROIT at BROOKLYN 5½ (223) Chicago at HOUSTON 9 (235) Dallas at NEW ORLEANS 6 (241) Memphis Oklahoma City 1 (222½) at PHOENIX at MILWAUKEE 10½ (224) Denver at LA LAKERS 12½ (229½) Portland COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Harvard 1 at PENNSYLVANIA at KENT ST 2 Akron at BUFFALO 4½ Bowling Green at YALE 14 Columbia at IONA 1 Siena at PRINCETON 6 Dartmouth at NIAGARA 6 Marist at RIDER 6½ Fairfield at ST. PETER’S 3 Manhattan at BROWN 7 Cornell at CANISIUS 4 Quinnipiac Va Commonwealth 1 at RHODE ISLAND N. Kentucky 2 at GREEN BAY Wright St 5½ at MILWAUKEE at DETROIT 2 Oakland National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -168 Philadelphia +158 at NY RANGERS -204 Detroit +184 Washington -187 at OTTAWA +172 at CAROLINA -137 Vegas +127 Boston -165 at WINNIPEG +155 St. Louis -132 at EDMONTON +122 Tampa Bay -192 at ANAHEIM +177 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1 1½ (54½) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.