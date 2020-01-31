|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|5
|(223)
|at
|DETROIT
|at BROOKLYN
|5½
|(223)
|Chicago
|at HOUSTON
|9
|(235)
|Dallas
|at NEW ORLEANS
|6
|(241)
|Memphis
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(222½)
|at
|PHOENIX
|at MILWAUKEE
|10½
|(224)
|Denver
|at LA LAKERS
|12½
|(229½)
|Portland
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Harvard
|1
|at
|PENNSYLVANIA
|at KENT ST
|2
|Akron
|at BUFFALO
|4½
|Bowling
|Green
|at YALE
|14
|Columbia
|at IONA
|1
|Siena
|at PRINCETON
|6
|Dartmouth
|at NIAGARA
|6
|Marist
|at RIDER
|6½
|Fairfield
|at ST. PETER’S
|3
|Manhattan
|at BROWN
|7
|Cornell
|at CANISIUS
|4
|Quinnipiac
|Va Commonwealth
|1
|at
|RHODE
|ISLAND
|N. Kentucky
|2
|at
|GREEN
|BAY
|Wright St
|5½
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|at DETROIT
|2
|Oakland
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-168
|Philadelphia
|+158
|at NY RANGERS
|-204
|Detroit
|+184
|Washington
|-187
|at
|OTTAWA
|+172
|at CAROLINA
|-137
|Vegas
|+127
|Boston
|-165
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+155
|St. Louis
|-132
|at
|EDMONTON
|+122
|Tampa Bay
|-192
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+177
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas City
|1
|1½
|(54½)
|San
|Francisco
