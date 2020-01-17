Pridgett, Montana host Idaho

Idaho (5-11, 1-4) vs. Montana (9-8, 5-1)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Trevon Allen and Idaho will face Sayeed Pridgett and Montana. Allen has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.8 over his last five games. Pridgett is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Derrick Carter-Hollinger have combined to account for 61 percent of Montana’s scoring this season and 63 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Idaho, Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 78 percent of all Vandals points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Grizzlies have scored 72 points per game and allowed 64.5 points per game across six conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 61.9 points scored and 71.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 36.1 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Grizzlies are 0-6 when they allow at least 73 points and 9-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Vandals are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 5-4 when they exceed 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Montana is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Grizzlies are 3-8 when opponents score more than 63 points.

RECENT GAMES: Idaho has scored 68.6 points and allowed 68.2 points over its last five games. Montana has averaged 70.6 points and given up 63 over its last five.

