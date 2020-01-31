Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44

DARTMOUTH (7-11)

Samuels 3-7 0-0 7, Foye 3-11 0-0 7, Knight 5-14 0-0 10, Sistare 1-2 0-0 3, Ary-Turner 5-7 1-2 11, Rai 1-4 0-0 2, Slajchert 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Blaufeld 0-1 0-0 0, Ogbu 0-0 2-2 2, Reaves 0-1 0-0 0, Swett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 3-4 44.

PRINCETON (8-8)

Llewellyn 3-13 1-2 8, Schwieger 6-14 0-0 12, Aririguzoh 6-8 1-2 13, Wright 2-3 0-0 6, Friberg 2-2 0-0 4, Evbuomwan 3-3 1-2 8, Desrosiers 3-5 0-0 7, Morales 2-3 0-0 5, Bagin 1-1 0-0 3, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Kellman 0-1 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 3-6 66.

Halftime_Princeton 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 3-12 (Samuels 1-1, Sistare 1-2, Foye 1-4, Blaufeld 0-1, Rai 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Wade 0-2), Princeton 7-18 (Wright 2-3, Bagin 1-1, Evbuomwan 1-1, Morales 1-1, Desrosiers 1-3, Llewellyn 1-5, Schwieger 0-4). Rebounds_Dartmouth 26 (Rai 6), Princeton 28 (Aririguzoh, Wright 8). Assists_Dartmouth 7 (Samuels, Sistare 2), Princeton 13 (Aririguzoh, Friberg 3). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 8, Princeton 12. A_1,591 (6,854).

