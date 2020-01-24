Pro Bowl MVPs

Most Outstanding Player Award winners since the Pro Bowl began in 1971 (in 1971 and 72, an outstanding back and an outstanding lineman were chosen):

2019 — Offense: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City; Defense: Jamal Adams, S, New York Jets

2018 — Offense: Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee; Defense: Von Miller, LB, Denver.

2017 — Offense: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City. Defense: Lorenzo Alexander, LB, Buffalo.

2016 — Offense: Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle. Defense: Michael Bennett, DE, Seattle.

2015 — Offense: Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit. Defense: J.J. Watt, DE, Houston.

2014 — Offense: Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia. Defense: Derrick Johnson, LB, Kansas City.

2013 — Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota

2012 — Brandon Marshall, WR, Miami

2011 — DeAngelo Hall, CB, Washington

2010 — Matt Schaub, QB, Houston

2009 — Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona

2008 — Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota

2007 — Carson Palmer, QB, Cincinnati

2006 — Derrick Brooks, LB, Tampa Bay

2005 — Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis

2004 — Marc Bulger, QB, St. Louis

2003 — Ricky Williams, RB, Miami

2002 — Rich Gannon, QB, Oakland

2001 — Rich Gannon, QB, Oakland

2000 — Randy Moss, WR, Minnesota

1999 — Ty Law, CB, New England and Keyshawn Johnson, WR, New York Jets

1998 — Warren Moon, QB, Seattle

1997 — Mark Brunell, QB, Jacksonville

1996 — Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco

1995 — Marshall Faulk, RB, Indianapolis

1994 — Andre Rison, WR, Atlanta

1993 — Steve Tasker, WR, Buffalo

1992 — Michael Irvin, WR, Dallas

1991 — Jim Kelly, QB, Buffalo

1990 — Jerry Gray, CB, Los Angeles Rams

1989 — Randall Cunningham, QB, Philadelphia

1988 — Bruce Smith, DE, Buffalo

1987 — Reggie White, DE, Philadelphia

1986 — Phil Simms, QB, New York Giants

1985 — Mark Gastineau, DE, New York Jets

1984 — Joe Theismann, QB, Washington

1983 — Dan Fouts, QB, San Diego, and John Jefferson, WR, Green Bay

1982 — Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Tampa Bay, and Kellen Winslow, TE, San Diego

1981 — Ed Murray, PK, Detroit

1980 — Chuck Muncie, RB, New Orleans

1979 — Ahmad Rashad, WR, Minnesota

1978 — Walter Payton, RB, Chicago

1977 — Mel Blount, DB, Pittsburgh

1976 — Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, WR, Houston

1975 — James Harris, QB, Los Angeles

1974 — Garo Yepremian, PK, Miami

1973 — O.J Simpson, RB, Buffalo

1972 — Back-Jan Stenerud, PK, Kansas City; Lineman-Willie Lanier, LB, Kansas City

1971 — Back-Mel Renfro, WR, Dallas; Lineman-Fred Carr, LB, Green Bay

