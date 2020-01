Pro Bowl Records

By The Associated Press

The individual and team records for the Pro Bowl since it began in 1971:

INDIVIDUAL SERVICE

Games Played — 12, Randall McDaniel, Minnesota 1990-2000, Tampa Bay 2001; Will Shields, Kansas City, 1996-2007; Champ Bailey, Washington, 2001-04, Denver, 2005-08, 2010-13; Tony Gonzalez, Kansas City, 2000-01, 2003-09, Atlanta, 2011-12, 2014

SCORING

Points, Career — 57 David Akers, Philadelphia, 2002-03, 2005, 2010-11, San Francisco 2012 (24-PATs, 11-FGs).

Points, Game — 24, Brandon Marshall, Miami, 2012, 4 TDs.

Advertisement

Touchdowns, Career — 8, Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona, 2006, 2008-09, 2011-14.

Touchdowns, Game — 4, Brandon Marshall, Miami, 2012.

PATs, Career — 24, David Akers, Philadelphia, 2002-03, 2005, 2010-11, San Francisco 2012 (24 attempts).

PATs, Game — 8, Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland, 2012; Blair Walsh, Minnesota, 2013.

Field Goals Attempted, Career — 18, Morten Andersen, New Orleans 1986-89, 1991, 1993, Atlanta 1996.

Field Goals, Career — 11, David Akers, Philadelphia, 2002-03, 2005, 2010-11, San Francisco 2012.

Field Goals Attempted, Game — 6, Jan Stenerud, Kansas City, 1972 (4 made); Eddie Murray, Detroit, 1981 (4 made); Mark Moseley, Washington, 1983 (2 made).

Field Goals, Game — 5, Garo Yepremian, Miami, 1974 (5 attempts).

Longest Field Goal — 53, David Akers, Philadelphia, 2003.

Safeties, Game — 1, Art Still, Kansas City, 1983; Mark Gastineau, N.Y. Jets, 1985; Greg Townsend, L.A. Raiders, 1992.

RUSHING

Yards Gained, Career — 368, Walter Payton, Chicago 1977-81, 1984-87.

Yards Gained, Game — 180, Marshall Faulk, Indianapolis, 1995.

Attempts, Career — 81, Walter Payton, Chicago 1977-81, 1984-87.

Attempts, Game — 19, O.J. Simpson, Buffalo, 1974.

Touchdowns, Career — 4, Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, 2008-11, 2013, 2016.

Touchdowns, Game — 3, Mike Alstott, Tampa Bay, 2000.

Longest Run From Scrimmage — 49 yards (TD), Marshall Faulk, Indianapolis, 1995.

PASSING

Attempts, Career — 196, Peyton Manning, Indianapolis 2000-01, 2003-09, 2011, Denver 2013.

Attempts, Game — 41, Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, 2004.

Completions, Career — 115, Peyton Manning, Indianapolis 2000-01, 2003-09, 2011, Denver 2013.

Completions, Game — 22, Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, 2004.

Yards Gained, Career — 1,551, Peyton Manning, Indianapolis 2000-01, 2003-09, 2011, Denver 2013.

Yards Gained, Game — 342, Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, 2004.

Longest Completion — 93 yards, Jeff Blake, Cincinnati (to Yancey Thigpen, Pittsburgh), 1996 (TD).

Touchdown Passes, Career — 15, Peyton Manning, Indianapolis 2000-01, 2003-09, 2011, Denver 2013.

Touchdown Passes, Game — 4, Marc Bulger, St. Louis, 2004.

Interceptions Thrown, Career — 9, Peyton Manning, Indianapolis 2000-01, 2003-09, 2011, Denver 2013.

Interceptions Thrown, Game — 5, Jim Hart, St. Louis, 1977.

RECEIVING

Receptions, Career — 52, Tony Gonzalez, Kansas City, 2000-01, 2003-09, Atlanta, 2011-12, 2014.

Receptions, Game — 10, Victor Cruz, N.Y. Giants, 2013.

Yards Gained, Career — 796, Tony Gonzalez, Kansas City, 2000-01, 2003-09, Atlanta, 2011-12, 2014.

Yards Gained, Game — 212, Randy Moss, Minnesota, 2000.

Longest Reception — 93 yards, Yancey Thigpen, Pittsburgh, from Jeff Blake, Cincinnati, 1996.

Touchdowns, Career — 8, Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona, 2006, 2008-09, 2011-14.

Touchdowns, Game — 4, Brandon Marshall, Miami, 2012.

INTERCEPTIONS

Interceptions, Career — 4, Everson Walls, Dallas 1982-84, 1986; Deion Sanders, Atlanta 1992-94, San Francisco 1995, Dallas 1999; Champ Bailey, Washington 2001-04, Denver, 2005-08, 2011-13; Patrick Peterson, Arizona, 2012-15, 2017-18.

Interceptions, Game — 2, Mel Blount, Pittsburgh, 1977; Everson Walls, Dallas, 1982 and 1983; LeRoy Irvin, L.A. Rams, 1986; David Fulcher, Cincinnati, 1990; Brian Dawkins, Philadelphia, 2000; Rod Woodson, Oakland, 2003; Ed Reed, Baltimore, 2007; Antonio Cromartie, San Diego, 2008; Eric Weddle, San Diego, 2012; Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, N.Y. Giants, 2016; Patrick Peterson, Arizona, 2018.

Touchdown Returns, Career — 2, Ty Law, New England 1999, 2002-04, N.Y. Jets, 2006; Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay, 1998-2001, 2003, 2006; Derrick Johnson, Kansas City, 2012-16.

Touchdown Return, Game — 1, 19 times by 17 players (Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay 2000 and 2006; Derrick Johnson, Kansas City 2012 and 2013).

Longest Return — 87 yards, Deion Sanders, Dallas, 1999.

TEAM SCORING

Most Points — 62, NFC, 2013.

Fewest Points — 3, AFC, 1984, 1989, 1994.

Most Points, Both Teams — 107, NFC 55, AFC 52, 2004.

Fewest Points, Both Teams — 16, AFC 10, NFC 6, 1987.

Touchdowns, One Team — 8, AFC, 2012; NFC, 2013.

Fewest Touchdowns — 0, AFC, 1971, 1974, 1984, 1989, 1994; NFC, 1987, 1988.

Touchdowns, Both Teams — 14, NFC 7, AFC 7, 2004; AFC 8, NFC 6, 2012.

Fewest Touchdowns, Both Teams — 1, NFC 1, AFC 0, 1974; AFC 1, NFC 0, 1987; AFC 1, NFC 0, 1988.

Field Goals — 5, AFC, 1974.

Field Goals, Both Teams — 7, AFC 5, NFC 2, 1974.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.