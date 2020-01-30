Providence looks to knock off No. 16 Butler

Providence (11-10, 4-4) vs. No. 16 Butler (17-4, 5-3)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Butler looks to give Providence its 11th straight loss against ranked opponents. Providence’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Xavier Musketeers 75-72 on March 9, 2018. Butler is coming off a 69-64 road win against Georgetown on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Baldwin has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: Providence is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Friars are 6-10 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

STINGY DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 59.6 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

