Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Providence looks to knock off No. 25 Creighton

January 16, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Providence (11-7, 4-1) vs. No. 25 Creighton (13-5, 2-3)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Creighton looks to give Providence its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Providence’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Xavier Musketeers 75-72 on March 9, 2018. Creighton lost 83-80 at Georgetown in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Providence has benefited heavily from its seniors. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Maliek White and Emmitt Holt have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 82 percent of all Friars points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Zegarowski has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Friars. Creighton has 46 assists on 76 field goals (60.5 percent) over its past three contests while Providence has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Bluejays have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending