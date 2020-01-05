Listen Live Sports

PSG wins 6-0 at 6th-tier side Linas-Montlhéry in French Cup

January 5, 2020 6:00 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain eased into the next round of the French Cup with a 6-0 win at amateur side Linas-Montlhéry on Sunday.

PSG rested a number of star players but progression to the last 32 was never in doubt against a side which plays in the country’s sixth tier.

However, it took 30 minutes before Adil Aouchiche broke the deadlock. Linas-Montlhéry almost equalized but PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico saved Idrissa Kanouté’s penalty.

Edinson Cavani doubled PSG’s lead seconds later and the floodgates opened after the interval with three goals in nine minutes as Cavani scored again and Pablo Sarabia also got a brace.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added a sixth goal late on.

Linas-Montlhéry is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Paris and the team’s coach Stephane Cabrelli and most of the players are PSG fans. The 52-year-old Cabrelli is a PSG season ticket-holder and has been going to matches since he was a 6-year-old.

