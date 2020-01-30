Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pulliam scores 32, No. 23 Northwestern women beat Michigan

January 30, 2020 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored a season-high 32 points on Thursday night, and No. 23 Northwestern led throughout the fourth quarter in an 81-73 win over Michigan.

Pulliam, a junior, was one short of the career high she set in her freshman year for the Wildcats (18-3, 8-2 Big Ten). Northwestern pulled away to their largest lead with an 11-2 run capped at 75-63 on Pulliam’s pair of free throws with 1:48 left in the game.

The Wolverines (13-7, 4-5) led 47-46 on Amy Dilk’s layup with 2:36 left in the third quarter. the Wildcats then took the lead for good with a 9-0 run and closed the period with a 55-49 lead.

Abi Scheid added 13 points and Abbie Wolf scored 12 for Northwestern.

Advertisement

Naz Hillmon had 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Michigan. Dilk added 15 points.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck