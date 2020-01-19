Listen Live Sports

Punter J.K. Scott active for Packers in NFC title game

January 19, 2020 5:21 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Punter J.K. Scott is active for the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers despite being listed as questionable with an illness.

Scott was added to the injury report Saturday but is ready to go in the conference title game.

Both teams are relatively healthy heading into this game with the only players on the active roster missing it with injuries being Green Bay fullback Dan Vitale (knee).

The 49ers had no one in doubt because of injuries. The inactive players for San Francisco are quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., receiver Jordan Matthews, tight end Daniel Helm, defensive back Dontae Johnson, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive lineman Kevin Givens.

The other inactive players for Green Bay are receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, safety Raven Greene, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, offensive lineman Alex Light and offensive lineman John Leglue.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

