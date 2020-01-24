Listen Live Sports

Purdue 70, Wisconsin 51

January 24, 2020 8:58 pm
 
WISCONSIN (12-8)

Trice 4-6 1-2 11, Pritzl 2-5 2-2 8, King 0-5 0-2 0, Reuvers 4-11 1-2 10, Davison 1-5 0-0 2, Ford 3-5 0-0 6, Wahl 0-1 0-0 0, Potter 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-46 4-8 51.

PURDUE (11-9)

Boudreaux 4-7 1-1 10, Hunter 2-7 0-0 5, Stefanovic 4-10 1-2 12, Eastern 3-6 2-2 8, Thompson 6-8 0-0 14, Proctor 1-6 0-0 3, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Haarms 4-7 2-2 11, Dowuona 1-1 0-0 2, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Luce 0-2 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 7-9 70.

Halftime_Purdue 33-15. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 7-22 (Trice 2-3, Pritzl 2-5, McGrory 1-1, Potter 1-2, Reuvers 1-5, King 0-1, Ford 0-2, Davison 0-3), Purdue 9-19 (Stefanovic 3-8, Thompson 2-3, Haarms 1-1, Proctor 1-1, Boudreaux 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Wheeler 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 15 (Davison 4), Purdue 39 (Boudreaux 13). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (King 4), Purdue 15 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 9, Purdue 10. A_14,804 (14,846).

