Purdue 76, Nebraska 68

PURDUE (13-7)

Grant 2-5 1-2 7, Diagne 1-2 0-0 2, Hardin 2-4 0-0 6, McLaughlin 5-11 6-6 19, Oden 7-15 0-0 14, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 10-12 5-6 25, Woltman 0-0 0-0 0, Traylor 0-4 0-0 0, Whilby 1-6 0-0 3, Makolo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-59 12-14 76

NEBRASKA (14-5)

Veerbeek 4-9 5-6 13, Cain 2-5 0-0 4, Eliely 5-8 3-3 15, Haiby 4-16 0-0 10, Whitish 2-5 1-3 6, Bourne 3-7 1-1 7, Brown 3-6 4-7 10, Mershon 1-2 0-0 3, Brady 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 14-20 68

Purdue 26 13 15 22 — 76 Nebraska 13 16 21 18 — 68

3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-20 (Grant 2-3, Hardin 2-4, McLaughlin 3-8, Oden 0-1, Traylor 0-1, Whilby 1-3), Nebraska 6-20 (Veerbeek 0-3, Eliely 2-2, Haiby 2-6, Whitish 1-4, Bourne 0-2, Brown 0-1, Mershon 1-1, Brady 0-1). Assists_Purdue 19 (Oden 5), Nebraska 13 (Haiby 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 40 (Harris 2-9), Nebraska 31 (Haiby 3-6). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Nebraska 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,819.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.