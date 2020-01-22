Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Purdue 76, Nebraska 68

January 22, 2020 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

PURDUE (13-7)

Grant 2-5 1-2 7, Diagne 1-2 0-0 2, Hardin 2-4 0-0 6, McLaughlin 5-11 6-6 19, Oden 7-15 0-0 14, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 10-12 5-6 25, Woltman 0-0 0-0 0, Traylor 0-4 0-0 0, Whilby 1-6 0-0 3, Makolo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-59 12-14 76

NEBRASKA (14-5)

Veerbeek 4-9 5-6 13, Cain 2-5 0-0 4, Eliely 5-8 3-3 15, Haiby 4-16 0-0 10, Whitish 2-5 1-3 6, Bourne 3-7 1-1 7, Brown 3-6 4-7 10, Mershon 1-2 0-0 3, Brady 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 14-20 68

Purdue 26 13 15 22 76
Nebraska 13 16 21 18 68

3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-20 (Grant 2-3, Hardin 2-4, McLaughlin 3-8, Oden 0-1, Traylor 0-1, Whilby 1-3), Nebraska 6-20 (Veerbeek 0-3, Eliely 2-2, Haiby 2-6, Whitish 1-4, Bourne 0-2, Brown 0-1, Mershon 1-1, Brady 0-1). Assists_Purdue 19 (Oden 5), Nebraska 13 (Haiby 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 40 (Harris 2-9), Nebraska 31 (Haiby 3-6). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Nebraska 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,819.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate