Purdue Fort Wayne downs W. Illinois 77-69 behind Godfrey

January 8, 2020 11:39 pm
 
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 26 points with a career-high 13 rebounds and Deonte Billups scored 19 and Purdue Fort Wayne beat Western Illinois 77-69 on Wednesday.

Brian Patrick grabbed 10 rebounds and the Mastodons (9-9, 2-1 Summit League) owned a 47-32 rebounding advantage.

The Mastodons led 41-40 at halftime and emerged from the break with an 18-5 run to take control. Godfrey scored 10 including eight straight which included back-to-back 3-pointers. Western Illinois never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Despite just nine assists, Purdue Fort Wayne shot 33 of 67 (49.3%) from the field and overcame 16 turnovers to just nine for the Leathernecks.

Kobe Webster led Western Illinois (4-10, 1-3) with 18 points, Ben Pyle scored 17 with five 3s, James Claar 14 and Zion Young 10.

