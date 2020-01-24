Listen Live Sports

Quinnipiac 81, Fairfield 67

January 24, 2020 9:51 pm
 
FAIRFIELD (7-11)

Taliaferro 7-19 4-4 21, Benning 4-11 4-4 12, Kavaliauskas 3-7 1-2 8, Eze 3-9 1-2 7, Maidoh 4-9 1-2 9, Cruz 5-9 0-0 10, Senghore-Peterson 0-2 0-0 0, Whipple 0-1 0-0 0, Methnani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 11-14 67.

QUINNIPIAC (10-7)

R.Kelly 8-18 7-7 27, Marfo 3-3 7-9 13, Pickron 1-7 0-0 3, Balanc 4-8 2-2 11, Rigoni 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Falzon 2-5 0-0 5, Pinkney 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 26-58 17-21 81.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 4-15 (Taliaferro 3-8, Kavaliauskas 1-3, Cruz 0-1, Whipple 0-1, Benning 0-2), Quinnipiac 12-32 (R.Kelly 4-10, Williams 3-3, Rigoni 2-7, Balanc 1-3, Falzon 1-4, Pickron 1-5). Rebounds_Fairfield 34 (Maidoh 10), Quinnipiac 37 (Marfo 15). Assists_Fairfield 6 (Benning, Kavaliauskas 2), Quinnipiac 16 (R.Kelly 6). Total Fouls_Fairfield 21, Quinnipiac 18. A_1,989 (3,570).

Sports News

The Associated Press

