Radford 63, SC-Upstate 59

RADFORD (9-7)

C.Jones 7-15 9-9 23, Hicks 4-10 2-4 13, Fields 3-11 2-2 10, Eke 2-3 0-1 4, Greene 2-6 0-0 5, Holland 2-4 0-0 4, Butts 0-1 0-0 0, Djonkam 1-3 0-1 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Jeffers 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 13-17 63.

SC-UPSTATE (7-10)

Bruner 3-12 11-12 19, Jernigan 4-9 2-2 11, Hammond 2-8 4-4 10, Mozone 0-5 0-0 0, Martin 6-7 0-1 12, Goodloe 2-6 1-2 5, Aldrich 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Booker 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Zink 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 18-21 59.

Halftime_Radford 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Radford 6-23 (Hicks 3-9, Fields 2-5, Greene 1-4, Butts 0-1, Hutchinson 0-1, Walker 0-1, C.Jones 0-2), SC-Upstate 5-20 (Bruner 2-5, Hammond 2-5, Jernigan 1-4, Aldrich 0-1, White 0-1, Mozone 0-4). Rebounds_Radford 31 (Holland 8), SC-Upstate 32 (Jernigan 7). Assists_Radford 7 (C.Jones 6), SC-Upstate 10 (Bruner, Jernigan 3). Total Fouls_Radford 15, SC-Upstate 20. A_800 (878).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.