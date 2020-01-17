Radford looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

Radford (9-7, 4-0) vs. Presbyterian (7-10, 4-0)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Presbyterian. Radford has won by an average of 8 points in its last six wins over the Blue Hose. Presbyterian’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2016, a 65-64 win.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Radford has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Presbyterian has leaned on freshmen. For the Highlanders, seniors . On the other bench, freshmen Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have collectively accounted for 44 percent of Presbyterian’s scoring this season.

Advertisement

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Blue Hose have scored 74.5 points per game and allowed 67 points per game against Big South opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 66.6 points scored and 75.3 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carlik Jones has directly created 45 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. Jones has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-9 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Blue Hose are 6-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Highlanders are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or worse, and 1-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.