Ramirez scores 22, No. 25 Arkansas women beat Alabama 66-48

January 30, 2020 10:17 pm
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 22 points, Alexis Tolefree added 17, and No. 25 Arkansas beat Alabama 66-48 on Thursday night.

Arkansas (17-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) has won nine of its last 10 games against Alabama and won in Tuscaloosa for the eighth consecutive time.

The Razorbacks scored the final 12 points of the first quarter to open an eight-point lead and outscored Alabama (12-9, 2-6) 18-4 in the second — the Crimson Tide’s lowest-scoring quarter of the season — to make it 33-11 at halftime.

De’Sha Benjamin led Alabama with 10 points.

The Crimson Tide took a 7-3 lead when Jordan Lewis hit a 3-pointer with 6:19 left in the first quarter but went scoreless over the next seven minutes, 43 seconds and went nearly 13 1/2 minutes until its next field goal. They missed 18 consecutive, and 28 of their next 29, shots as Arkansas built a 26-point lead.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

