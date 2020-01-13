Listen Live Sports

Randolph powers Florida A&M past Coppin State, 65-54

January 13, 2020 11:25 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (AP) — MJ Randolph had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Florida A&M topped Coppin State 65-54 on Monday night.

Evins Desir had 13 points for Florida A&M (4-11, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). DJ Jones added 10 rebounds. Rod Melton Jr., who led the Rattlers in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, was just 1 of 5 from the field.

Koby Thomas had 12 points for the Eagles (4-15, 0-4), whose losing streak reached nine games. Andrew Robinson added 12 points. Dejuan Clayton had 11 points.

Florida A&M matches up against South Carolina State on the road on Saturday. Coppin State takes on NC A&T at home on Saturday.

