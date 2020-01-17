Ranked teams meet as No. 3 Duke hosts No. 11 Louisville

No. 11 Louisville (14-3, 5-1) vs. No. 3 Duke (15-2, 5-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 11 Louisville visits No. 3 Duke in an ACC showdown. Louisville has one win and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Duke has against a ranked team.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Louisville has depended on senior leadership while Duke has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Cardinals, seniors Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring, including 77 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 54 percent of Duke’s scoring this season.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tre Jones has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Blue Devils are 14-0 when holding opponents to 48.2 percent or worse from the field, and 1-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Cardinals are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 2-3 whenever opponents exceed 68 points.

BEHIND THE ARC: Louisville’s McMahon has attempted 90 3-pointers and connected on 43.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 15 over his last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 36.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the seventh-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.