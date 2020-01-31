Listen Live Sports

Raptors’ Lowry says he was pushed by fan during game

January 31, 2020 1:04 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said he was pushed by a fan when he dove into the stands going after a loose ball during Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The play occurred late in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 115-109 win. Lowry retrieved a missed shot by teammate Pascal Siakam that was headed out of bounds.

Video showed Lowry landed on two fans in the first row of seats and one appeared to press his hand on the six-time All-Star’s back as he returned to the floor. Lowry turned and looked at the fan as play continued.

“I got pushed, and that’s the second time it’s happened to me,” Lowry said. “The next time it happens, I don’t know if I’ll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn’t be able to lay any hands on you and shouldn’t be a part of our game.”

Lowry was pushed by a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors during last season’s NBA Finals when he dove into the stands going after a loose ball under similar circumstances.

This time, Lowry saved the possession for the Raptors and Serge Ibaka hit a 3-pointer that gave Toronto a 105-101 lead. Lowry, selected to next month’s All-Star Game earlier in the day, went up court on defense after the basket.

___

