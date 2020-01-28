Listen Live Sports

Rasas carries Texas Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 68-57

January 28, 2020 12:03 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Yahuza Rasas scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Texas Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 68-57 on Monday night for its fifth straight win.

Eden Ewing scored 18 points and had seven rebounds for the Tigers (9-11, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who made just 2 of 14 3-pointers (14%), but shot 48% from the field (28 of 58). Tyrik Armstrong scored 13 points with five assists.

Marquell Carter scored 18 points for UAPB (3-16, 2-5), which has lost four straight. Dequan Morris scored 13 points with eight rebounds and Marcus Wallace added nine points.

Texas Southern matches up against Alabama A&M on the road on Saturday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Grambling State at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

