Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ratings: CBS, NBC have two dominant nights of drama

January 28, 2020 4:59 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that football season is almost finished, the dominant nights in broadcast television are coming into focus.

As illustrated in the Nielsen company’s ratings for last week, that would be CBS’ night of drama on Tuesday and Dick Wolf’s trilogy of “Chicago” series Wednesday on NBC.

Even though it has been on the air since 2003, CBS’ “NCIS” continues a remarkable streak of popularity. With nearly 11.4 million viewers on the night it aired last Tuesday, it was the only television show aside from the Grammys to pass the 10 million mark last week, at least before delayed viewing is counted in.

Paired with “FBI,” it makes for a strong one-two punch of action for CBS on Tuesdays. The newer “FBI: Most Wanted” has some distance to go before reaching that level.

Advertisement

Wolf is a proven television hitmaker, and NBC does very well on Wednesdays with his three dramas that focus on a Chicago hospital, police department and fire department. All three finished among Nielsen’s top 10 shows last week.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

The third season premiere of “Station 19”on ABC did slightly better than the series it spun off from, “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The Grammys reached nearly 18.7 million viewers on CBS Sunday, down about a million from each of the last two years.

CBS won the week in prime time, averaging 7.2 million viewers. ABC eked out a second place showing, averaging 4 million viewers, while NBC had 3.9 million. Fox had 2.4 million, Univision had 1.5 million, ION Television had 1.3 million, Telemundo had 1.1 million and the CW had 690,000.

News dominated the cable ratings last week with President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings. Fox News Channel averaged 3.32 million ratings in prime time, MSNBC had 1.96 million, ESPN had 1.22 million, TLC had 1.2 million and CNN had 1.18 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 9.1 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.9 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.9 million.

For the week of Jan. 20-26, the top 20 shows, their networks and viewerships:

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

1. “Grammy Awards,” CBS, 18.69 million.

2. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.37 million.

3. “FBI,” CBS, 9.25 million.

4. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.44 million.

5. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.19 million.

6. “Grammy Awards Red Carpet,” CBS, 7.19 million.

7. “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 7.05 million.

8. “Station 19,” ABC, 7.02 million.

9. “Chicago PD, NBC, 6.92 million.

10. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.81 million.

11. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.67 million.

12. “This Is Us,” NBC, 61 million.

13. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 6.6 million.

14. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 6.51 million.

15. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 6.29 million.

16. “Bull,” CBS, 6.05 million.

17. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.95 million.

18. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.86 million.

19. “All Rise,” CBS, 5.81 million.

20. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 5.6 million.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU