Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rayman helps spark Colgate to 92-70 romp past Loyola (Md)

January 8, 2020 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Rayman scored 13 of his 18 points before halftime and Colgate cruised past Loyola (Md.) 92-70 on Wednesday night.

Jack Ferguson added a season-high 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Raiders, while Rapolas Ivanauskas chipped in 15 with nine rebounds. Jordan Burns had 13 points and six assists for Colgate (12-4, 3-0 Patriot League), which won its sixth straight game.

Leading 40-32 at halftime, Colgate put up a season-high 52 second-half points, sinking 10 of its 16 3-pointers in the final period. In fact, 10 of 15 made baskets were from distance. The Raiders were 16-for-39 from behind the arc for the game to Loyola’s 6-of-24.

Isaiah Hart and KaVaughn Scott each scored season highs with 17 points for the Greyhounds (9-7, 1-2). Kenneth Jones added 11 points.

Advertisement

Colgate plays Navy on the road on Saturday. Loyola (Md.) plays Lafayette at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

m

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines