Rayman, Ivanauskas lead Colgate past American 79-69

January 25, 2020 4:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Will Rayman scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, four players reached double-figure scoring and Colgate defeated American 79-69 Saturday.

The 6-foot-9 Rayman was 8-for-9 shooting and snatched 11 of his 16 rebounds off the defensive glass. Rapolas Ivanauskas added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders (16-5, 7-1 Patriot League), who have won their last three.

Colgate’s win, coupled with Navy’s loss to Army, gives the Raiders two games on the rest of the Patriot field.

Rayman’s double-double was his third in a row, while Ivanauskas picked up his third of the season. Jordan Burns chipped in 13 points with five assists and three steals, Jack Ferguson scored 12 points and was 5-for-5 at the foul line.

Saéed Nelson led American (9-10, 5-3) with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Mark Gasperini scored 15 and Jamir Harris 13.

Colgate opened the second half on a 12-0 run, but Nelson led American’s answering 8-0 rally.

Colgate takes on Lafayette at home on Wednesday. American takes on Lehigh at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

