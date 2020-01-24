Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Remaining Free Agents

January 24, 2020 7:19 pm
 
1 min read
      
AMERICAN LEAGUE

NEW YORK (AP) — The 75 remaining free agents:

BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.

BOSTON (5) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Jhoulys Chacín, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.

CHICAGO (1) — Jon Jay, of.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND (4) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Dan Otero, rhp; Yasiel Puig, of.

DETROIT (3) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss.

HOUSTON (1) — Collin McHugh, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Cory Gearrin, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; CC Sabathia, lhp.

SEATTLE (3) — Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.

TEXAS (4) — Welington Castillo, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of.

TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (3) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp.

ATLANTA (5) — Billy Hamilton, of; Matt Joyce, of; Brian McCann, c; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (9) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; David Phelps, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.

COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.

LOS ANGELES (2) — David Freese, 3b; Russell Martin, c.

MIAMI (2) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Matt Albers, rhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Luis Avilán, lhp; Rajai Davis, of; Juan Lagares, of.

PHILADELPHIA (7) — Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Pat Neshek, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Tony Cingrani, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Adam Warren, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b.

WASHINGTON (6) — Matt Adams, 1b; Brian Dozier, 2b; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in