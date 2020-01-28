Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64

RHODE ISLAND (15-5)

Russell 5-14 4-5 15, Dowtin 8-12 3-4 20, Martin 7-11 0-0 18, Walker 3-5 7-10 13, Langevine 2-6 2-4 6, Toppin 2-3 0-0 5, Long 0-1 1-2 1, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 17-25 78.

GEORGE MASON (13-8)

Greene 2-10 0-0 4, Miller 4-13 3-5 11, Wilson 10-15 2-6 23, X.Johnson 1-6 4-8 6, Hartwell 3-9 0-0 7, Oduro 2-6 1-3 5, Calixte 4-7 0-0 8, Mar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 10-22 64.

Halftime_Rhode Island 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 7-17 (Martin 4-7, Dowtin 1-2, Toppin 1-2, Russell 1-5, Harris 0-1), George Mason 2-19 (Wilson 1-1, Hartwell 1-5, X.Johnson 0-2, Mar 0-2, Miller 0-3, Greene 0-6). Fouled Out_Long. Rebounds_Rhode Island 32 (Martin 10), George Mason 36 (Wilson 9). Assists_Rhode Island 13 (Russell 5), George Mason 8 (X.Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 19, George Mason 15. A_3,140 (10,000).

