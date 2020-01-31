Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Richardson, No. 19 Arizona St women edge USC 76-75 in 3OTs

January 31, 2020 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Reili Richardson made a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the third overtime and No. 19 Arizona State edged Southern California 76-75 on Friday for coach Charli Turner Thorne’s 500th career victory.

Alyson Miura’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer did not hit the rim as USC’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Richardson finished with 24 points on 10-of-25 shooting for Arizona State (16-5, 6-3). Robbi Ryan added 11 points and Kiara Russell had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Arizona State’s first triple-overtime game in program history.

Richardson extended her free-throw streak to 23 makes on a three-point play for a 68-64 lead in the second overtime. She went 1 of 2 from the stripe about a minute later for a two-point lead and Kayla Overbeck put back a miss to tie it.

Advertisement

Endyia Rogers scored a career-high 30 points for USC (11-9, 3-6). Alissa Pili had 18 points and seven rebounds and Aliyah Jeune had 13 points and four steals.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck