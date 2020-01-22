Listen Live Sports

Richmond 75, La Salle 57

January 22, 2020 9:07 pm
 
LA SALLE (10-8)

Spencer 1-8 0-0 3, Beatty 4-11 1-2 11, Kenney 6-13 4-9 19, Croswell 4-8 5-6 13, Deas 1-8 0-0 3, Ray 0-2 2-2 2, Hikim 1-3 0-2 2, Phiri 0-3 0-0 0, Stone 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 19-58 12-21 57.

RICHMOND (15-4)

Gilyard 2-6 5-7 10, Gustavson 2-4 1-2 5, Sherod 2-7 2-2 7, Cayo 2-3 3-4 7, Wojcik 4-5 0-0 11, Burton 5-8 4-5 14, Golden 6-6 3-5 15, Grace 1-1 0-0 2, Koureissi 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 24-40 22-29 75.

Halftime_Richmond 35-19. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 7-29 (Kenney 3-7, Beatty 2-7, Deas 1-4, Spencer 1-7, Hikim 0-1, Phiri 0-1, Ray 0-2), Richmond 5-16 (Wojcik 3-4, Sherod 1-3, Gilyard 1-5, Burton 0-2, Gustavson 0-2). Fouled Out_Stone. Rebounds_La Salle 29 (Croswell 11), Richmond 33 (Burton 9). Assists_La Salle 9 (Kenney 3), Richmond 14 (Gilyard 5). Total Fouls_La Salle 21, Richmond 21. A_5,073 (7,201).

