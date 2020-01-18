Richmond 97, George Mason 87

RICHMOND (14-4)

Gilyard 6-9 8-8 20, Sherod 7-10 2-2 19, Golden 10-13 5-7 25, Gustavson 3-5 2-2 8, Wojcik 0-0 6-6 6, Cayo 3-3 1-4 7, Burton 4-7 2-2 12, Koureissi 0-1 0-2 0, Grace 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-49 26-33 97.

GEORGE MASON (12-6)

Greene 15-22 4-6 39, Johnson 3-7 4-5 10, Miller 4-9 2-2 12, Wilson 7-11 4-6 19, Oduro 1-2 0-0 2, Mar 0-3 1-2 1, Calixte 2-2 0-0 4, Douglas-Stanley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 15-21 87.

Halftime_Richmond 42-39. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 5-14 (Sherod 3-6, Burton 2-5, Gilyard 0-3), George Mason 8-22 (Greene 5-10, Miller 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Douglas-Stanley 0-2, Mar 0-2). Rebounds_Richmond 21 (Burton 6), George Mason 26 (Wilson 8). Assists_Richmond 12 (Gilyard 8), George Mason 14 (Greene, Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Richmond 17, George Mason 23. A_4,603 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.