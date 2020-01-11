Listen Live Sports

Ricks leads Abilene Christian over Texas A&M-CC 68-56

January 11, 2020 8:05 pm
 
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Payten Ricks had 13 points as Abilene Christian defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68-56 on Saturday.

Kolton Kohl had 12 points for Abilene Christian (9-7, 4-1 Southland Conference). Coryon Mason added 10 points. Airion Simmons had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Tony Lewis had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Islanders (6-11, 2-4). Peyton Smith added seven rebounds.

Both teams take on Southeastern Louisiana in their next game. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi stays on the road with a visit to the Lions on Wednesday, while Abilene Christian remains home for its matchup against Southeastern Louisiana next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

