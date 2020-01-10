Listen Live Sports

Rider looks to extend streak vs Marist

January 10, 2020 3:30 pm
 
Rider (8-5, 2-1) vs. Marist (2-11, 1-3)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Marist. Rider has won by an average of 9 points in its last seven wins over the Red Foxes. Marist’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2016, a 71-58 win.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Rider has been fueled by senior leadership while Marist has depended on freshmen this year. For the Broncs, seniors Tyere Marshall, Dimencio Vaughn, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 83 percent of the team’s scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Michael Cubbage, Tyler Sagl and Tyler Saint-Furcy have combined to score 42 percent of Marist’s points this season.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 14.8 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 55.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Marist is 0-9 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 2-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Rider is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-5 when fewer than four Broncs players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 24.8 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

