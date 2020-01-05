Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rider survives ejections in 85-77 win over Siena

January 5, 2020
 
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn scored 27 points and Stevie Jordan added 23 and Rider held off Siena 85-77 on Sunday.

The Saints led 40-37 at halftime before Rider used a 16-9 run to go up 53-49 when Fred Scott buried a 3-pointer with 14:58 left.

Rider extended its lead to 70-61 nine minutes later when Scott and Siena’s Gary Harris Jr. became entangled in a scramble for a loose ball. The two tumbled to the ground, a confrontation ensued and they were promptly ejected. Rider assistant coach Geoff Arnold also was ejected.

The play triggered a 10-2 run by the Saints, and Jordan King’s 3 with 1:35 left reduced their deficit to 72-71 but they never got closer.

The Broncs (8-4, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) made 15 of 18 from the foul line to seal it in the last 1:24. Rider finished 28 of 33 (84.8%) from the foul line.

Scott scored 11 before his ejection.

Donald Carey led Siena (6-6, 2-1) with 20 points, Jalen Pickett 14 and Manny Camper 11.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

