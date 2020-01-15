Listen Live Sports

Roberston scores 31, Oklahoma women top No. 17 West Virginia

January 15, 2020 9:30 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taylor Roberston made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to help Oklahoma beat No. 17 West Virginia 73-49 on Wednesday night.

Robertson, who is the national leader in made 3s with 86, extended her program record to eight straight games with at least 20 points.

Madi Williams added 15 points with eight rebounds and Mandy Simpson grabbed 11 boards for Oklahoma (10-6, 3-1 Big 12), which won its third straight conference game.

Roberston scored 15 points in the first half, with four 3-pointers, to help Oklahoma build a 29-22 lead. She banked in her seventh 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer for a 54-34 lead.

Tynice Martin and Kysre Gondrezick each had a team-high eight points for West Virginia (13-2, 3-1), which lost its first home game of the season. The duo combined to make 4 of 25 shots as the Mountaineers were held to 23.7% from the field, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

