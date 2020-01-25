Listen Live Sports

Robert Morris 71, LIU 66

January 25, 2020 6:50 pm
 
ROBERT MORRIS (10-11)

Treacy 5-8 0-0 12, Jos.Williams 1-6 7-8 9, Bramah 7-13 4-7 18, Mendy 3-9 1-2 7, Bain 3-8 3-3 10, Jon.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Hawkins 3-6 0-0 6, McEwen 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 25-58 16-22 71.

LIU (10-11)

Jackson 2-9 4-4 8, Clark 9-15 3-6 21, Cotton 6-11 2-2 18, Flowers 6-17 0-0 14, Batts 1-4 2-4 5, Ballantyne 0-2 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 11-16 66.

Halftime_LIU 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 5-19 (Treacy 2-3, McEwen 1-1, Jon.Williams 1-4, Bain 1-5, Hawkins 0-1, Jos.Williams 0-5), LIU 7-25 (Cotton 4-7, Flowers 2-6, Batts 1-4, Ballantyne 0-1, Clark 0-2, Jackson 0-5). Fouled Out_Batts. Rebounds_Robert Morris 38 (Bramah 11), LIU 33 (Flowers 10). Assists_Robert Morris 15 (Jon.Williams 5), LIU 14 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 17, LIU 17. A_634 (2,500).

